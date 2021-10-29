Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Neutral

Zendesk stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Zendesk Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Zendesk traded down -$22.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.98. 18388864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1585220. Shares of Zendesk were trading at $96.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57.Zendesk has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Zendesk’s today has traded high as $97.78 and has touched $92.00 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Zendesk Earnings and What to expect:

Zendesk last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Its revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zendesk has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.70) per share. Zendesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -63.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -63.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zendesk has a P/B Ratio of 32.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $118.87 And 5 day price change is -$39.71 (-29.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,297,241. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $120.10 and 20 day price change is -$21.18 (-18.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,877,200. 50 day moving average is $120.93 and 50 day price change is -$24.50 ( -20.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,597,184. 200 day moving average is $135.57 and 200 day price change is -$50.71 (-34.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,256,597.

Other owners latest trading in Zendesk :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 26,347 which equates to market value of $3.07M and appx 0.00% owners of Zendesk

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 3,511 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Zendesk

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 3,302 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Zendesk

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.16% for Zendesk

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING