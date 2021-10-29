How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Earnings results for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business earned $174 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.0. Earnings for ZoomInfo Technologies are expected to grow by 36.11% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.49 per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. ZoomInfo Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for ZI. The average twelve-month price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is $73.56 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.56, ZoomInfo Technologies has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $67.15. ZoomInfo Technologies has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. ZoomInfo Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

In the past three months, ZoomInfo Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,813,274,722.00 in company stock. 24.77% of the stock of ZoomInfo Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.44% of the stock of ZoomInfo Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI



The P/E ratio of ZoomInfo Technologies is 291.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of ZoomInfo Technologies is 291.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 5.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZoomInfo Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 27.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

