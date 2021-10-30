Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Agilysys stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Agilysys Upgraded by Maxim Group on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Agilysys traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 86189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88174. Shares of Agilysys were trading at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60.Agilysys has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $64.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Agilysys's today has traded high as $47.03 and has touched $44.09 on the downward trend.

Agilysys Earnings and What to expect:

Agilysys last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 38.18% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.76 per share. Agilysys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 38.18% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -48.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agilysys has a P/B Ratio of 12.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $47.01 And 5 day price change is -$6.02 (-11.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 160,861. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $51.42 and 20 day price change is -$9.52 (-17.25%) and average 20 day moving volume is 77,980. 50 day moving average is $52.64 and 50 day price change is -$4.52 ( -9.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 82,590. 200 day moving average is $52.60 and 200 day price change is $3.13 (7.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 130,781.

Other owners latest trading in Agilysys :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 15,996 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Agilysys

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 17,900 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Agilysys

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 14,200 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Agilysys

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.15% for Agilysys

