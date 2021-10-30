Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Alteryx stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Alteryx Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of Alteryx traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $72.18. 326654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647497. Shares of Alteryx were trading at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.Alteryx has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $145.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Alteryx's today has traded high as $73.30 and has touched $71.27 on the downward trend.

Alteryx Earnings and What to expect:

Alteryx last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.35) per share. Alteryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Alteryx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723697”.

Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -79.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alteryx has a P/B Ratio of 9.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $71.60 And 5 day price change is $0.13 (0.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 404,355. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $73.08 and 20 day price change is -$1.12 (-1.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 542,744. 50 day moving average is $72.94 and 50 day price change is $2.90 ( 4.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 642,927. 200 day moving average is $84.68 and 200 day price change is -$50.50 (-40.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,122,584.

Other owners latest trading in Alteryx :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 2,846 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Alteryx

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Advisers LLC were 8,109 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Alteryx

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA were 9,700 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Alteryx

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.03% for Alteryx

