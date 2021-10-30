ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Atlantic Union Bankshares are expected to decrease by -14.20% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $2.78 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantic Union Bankshares stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

THE BOEING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.40. The business earned $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Its revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Boeing has generated ($23.25) earnings per share over the last year (($15.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to $5.12 per share. The Boeing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOEING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BA)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boeing in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Boeing stock.

The Boeing

DONEGAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $200.91 million during the quarter. Donegal Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DONEGAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Wall Street analysts have given Donegal Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Donegal Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

RANPAK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company earned $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Its revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ranpak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Ranpak has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANPAK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PACK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ranpak in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ranpak stock.

Ranpak