CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for Citizens Community Bancorp are expected to decrease by -35.33% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.19 per share. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.0. Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 20.73% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.94 per share. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYLER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TYL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyler Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tyler Technologies stock.

AETHLON MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company earned $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Aethlon Medical has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to $1.47 per share. Aethlon Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AETHLON MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEMD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aethlon Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aethlon Medical stock.

COLUMBUS MCKINNON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.9. Earnings for Columbus McKinnon are expected to grow by 28.28% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.81 per share. Columbus McKinnon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBUS MCKINNON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMCO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbus McKinnon in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Columbus McKinnon stock.

