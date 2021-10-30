ENPHASE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm earned $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Its revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.0. Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 28.36% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.72 per share. Enphase Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENPHASE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENPH)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enphase Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enphase Energy stock.

Enphase Energy

UNITED THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company earned $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. Its revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($10.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 40.29% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $15.53 per share. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UTHR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Therapeutics stock.

United Therapeutics

AMBEV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Ambev are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.14 per share. Ambev has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMBEV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABEV)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ambev in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ambev stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ambev

WEST BANCORPORATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for West Bancorporation are expected to decrease by -10.51% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $2.64 per share. West Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WEST BANCORPORATION? (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Wall Street analysts have given West Bancorporation a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but West Bancorporation wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.