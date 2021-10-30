FIRSTSERVICE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.5. Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 8.15% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.92 per share. FirstService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstService in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstService stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHAMPIONX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business earned $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ChampionX has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.2. Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow by 83.61% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.12 per share. ChampionX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHAMPIONX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChampionX in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ChampionX stock.

TRADEWEB MARKETS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.02 million. Its revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.3. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 11.61% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.73 per share. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRADEWEB MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TW)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tradeweb Markets in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tradeweb Markets stock.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Timberland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

