HOPE BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Hope Bancorp are expected to decrease by -3.70% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.56 per share. Hope Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

FORD MOTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Its revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ford Motor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 10.56% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.78 per share. Ford Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ford Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ford Motor stock.

MID PENN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Earnings for Mid Penn Bancorp are expected to decrease by -34.40% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $2.25 per share. Mid Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid Penn Bancorp stock.

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm earned $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.6. Earnings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are expected to decrease by -9.52% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.76 per share.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BVN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

