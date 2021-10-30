RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.21 per share. Restaurant Brands International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QSR)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Restaurant Brands International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Restaurant Brands International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QSR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Restaurant Brands International

DBV TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business earned ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DBV Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($1.14) per share. DBV Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DBV TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBVT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DBV Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DBV Technologies stock.

DBV Technologies

KEARNY FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Kearny Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KEARNY FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:KRNY)

AVNET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Its revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Avnet are expected to grow by 10.45% in the coming year, from $4.40 to $4.86 per share. Avnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avnet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avnet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avnet