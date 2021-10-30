TWITTER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.9. Earnings for Twitter are expected to grow by 65.71% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.58 per share. Twitter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWITTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWTR)

34 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twitter in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Twitter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Technology has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aspen Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AZPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business earned $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Its revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has generated $23.65 earnings per share over the last year ($27.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 3.58% in the coming year, from $24.83 to $25.72 per share. Northrop Grumman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHROP GRUMMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northrop Grumman in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northrop Grumman stock.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm earned $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Its revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mercer International has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Earnings for Mercer International are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.25 per share. Mercer International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MERC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercer International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mercer International stock.

