MICROSOFT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company earned $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has generated $7.97 earnings per share over the last year ($8.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $8.61 to $9.74 per share. Microsoft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROSOFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSFT)

32 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microsoft in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Microsoft stock.

Microsoft

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cincinnati Financial has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($17.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to decrease by -4.40% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $5.00 per share. Cincinnati Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINCINNATI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CINF)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cincinnati Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cincinnati Financial stock.

Cincinnati Financial

MASTERCARD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business earned $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercard has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($7.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for Mastercard are expected to grow by 29.84% in the coming year, from $8.11 to $10.53 per share. Mastercard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASTERCARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MA)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mastercard in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mastercard stock.

Mastercard

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.13. Office Properties Income Trust has generated $5.39 earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to grow by 8.13% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.79 per share. Office Properties Income Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Office Properties Income Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Office Properties Income Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Office Properties Income Trust