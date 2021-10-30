AVANGRID EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid last posted its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for Avangrid are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.41 per share. Avangrid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANGRID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avangrid in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avangrid stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avangrid

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares has generated $47.50 earnings per share over the last year ($57.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for First Citizens BancShares are expected to grow by 101.58% in the coming year, from $39.97 to $80.57 per share. First Citizens BancShares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Citizens BancShares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Citizens BancShares stock.

First Citizens BancShares

RESMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company earned $904 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. Its revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. ResMed has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year ($3.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.1. Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $6.67 per share. ResMed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ResMed in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ResMed stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ResMed

THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for The First of Long Island are expected to grow by 1.62% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.88 per share. The First of Long Island has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLIC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The First of Long Island in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The First of Long Island stock.

The First of Long Island