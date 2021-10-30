KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -8.91% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.84 per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KREF)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has generated ($3.54) earnings per share over the last year (($2.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spotify Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $0.23 per share. Spotify Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPOT)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spotify Technology in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spotify Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORTHEAST BANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Northeast Bank has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year ($8.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Northeast Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

PROTO LABS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Earnings for Proto Labs are expected to grow by 31.58% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.25 per share. Proto Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 11th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTO LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRLB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Proto Labs in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Proto Labs stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

