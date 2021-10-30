LENNOX INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year ($13.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $14.02 per share. Lennox International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENNOX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LII)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lennox International in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lennox International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PCB BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for PCB Bancorp are expected to decrease by -22.31% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.88 per share. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCB Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCB Bancorp stock.

HESS MIDSTREAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Hess Midstream has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Earnings for Hess Midstream are expected to grow by 22.83% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.26 per share. Hess Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HESM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hess Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hess Midstream stock.

OVERSTOCK.COM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business earned $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Overstock.com has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($7.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Overstock.com are expected to grow by 19.48% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.76 per share. Overstock.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVERSTOCK.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Overstock.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Overstock.com stock.

