AGNC INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. Its revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AGNC Investment has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Earnings for AGNC Investment are expected to decrease by -14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.39 per share. AGNC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGNC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AGNC Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AGNC Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AGNC Investment

ENETI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti last released its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Eneti has generated ($18.28) earnings per share over the last year (($38.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease by -63.19% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $1.41 per share. Eneti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENETI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NETI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eneti in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eneti stock.

Eneti

QCR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.40 per share. QCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QCRH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QCR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QCR stock.

QCR

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Its revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Group 1 Automotive has generated $18.06 earnings per share over the last year ($28.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Group 1 Automotive are expected to decrease by -17.55% in the coming year, from $31.80 to $26.22 per share. Group 1 Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Group 1 Automotive in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Group 1 Automotive stock.

Group 1 Automotive