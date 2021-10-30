ENTEGRIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm earned $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 14.76% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.81 per share. Entegris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTEGRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entegris in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Entegris stock.

Entegris

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Its revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.4. Earnings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 27.51% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $3.43 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WH)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

THE HERSHEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($6.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The Hershey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HERSHEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hershey in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hershey stock.

The Hershey

GARRETT MOTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. The company earned $935 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Earnings for Garrett Motion are expected to grow by 86.49% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.38 per share. Garrett Motion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARRETT MOTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garrett Motion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Garrett Motion stock.

Garrett Motion