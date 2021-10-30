GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for German American Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.45% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $2.59 per share. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:E)

ENI last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 26.29% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.69 per share.

IS ENI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:E)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ENI in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ENI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in E, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Bankwell Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.93% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.25 per share. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWFG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bankwell Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bankwell Financial Group stock.

HERCULES CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hercules Capital has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Hercules Capital are expected to grow by 7.75% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.39 per share. Hercules Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERCULES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTGC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hercules Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hercules Capital stock.

