ALPHABET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year ($92.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 6.07% in the coming year, from $101.86 to $108.04 per share. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

39 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 37 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

Alphabet

VICI PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. Its revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $1.97 per share. VICI Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICI PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VICI)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VICI Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VICI Properties stock.

VICI Properties

MERCK & CO., INC. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Its revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 13.97% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.28 per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCK & CO., INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRK)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merck & Co., Inc. stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

NEXA RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to decrease by -6.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $1.87 per share.

IS NEXA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEXA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexa Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nexa Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEXA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nexa Resources