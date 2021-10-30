TEXAS INSTRUMENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has generated $5.97 earnings per share over the last year ($7.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Earnings for Texas Instruments are expected to grow by 3.81% in the coming year, from $7.88 to $8.18 per share. Texas Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXN)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Instruments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Capital Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($4.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.12 per share. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACGL)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Capital Group stock.

SONY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 billion. Sony Group has generated $8.84 earnings per share over the last year ($8.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Sony Group are expected to grow by 21.53% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $7.17 per share. Sony Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SONY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sony Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sony Group stock.

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. Earnings for Betterware de Mexico are expected to grow by 29.51% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $3.73 per share. Betterware de Mexico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BETTERWARE DE MEXICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWMX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Betterware de Mexico in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Betterware de Mexico stock.

