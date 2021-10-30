WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.71 per share. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WASH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Washington Trust Bancorp stock.

EBAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year ($18.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. eBay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EBAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBAY)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eBay in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” eBay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MANNING & NAPIER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Manning & Napier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Compass Diversified are expected to grow by 2.88% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.50 per share. Compass Diversified has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS DIVERSIFIED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CODI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Diversified in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Compass Diversified stock.

