IDEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for IDEX are expected to grow by 11.48% in the coming year, from $6.36 to $7.09 per share. IDEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEX in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEX stock.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pilgrim’s Pride are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.34 per share. Pilgrim’s Pride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pilgrim’s Pride stock.

NOKIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nokia are expected to remain at $0.38 per share in the coming year. Nokia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nokia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nokia stock.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Summit Financial Group are expected to decrease by -13.31% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $2.80 per share. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Financial Group stock.

