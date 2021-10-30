TRINET GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriNet Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” TriNet Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TNET, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last released its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Eagle Bancorp Montana are expected to decrease by -1.95% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.51 per share. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

HAWKINS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Hawkins has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Hawkins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawkins in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hawkins stock.

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Earnings for Corporate Office Properties Trust are expected to grow by 2.64% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.33 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corporate Office Properties Trust stock.

