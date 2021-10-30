HEALTHSTREAM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business earned $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.4. Earnings for HealthStream are expected to grow by 92.31% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.25 per share. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthStream in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HealthStream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HealthStream

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $23.53 earnings per share over the last year ($27.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 5.14% in the coming year, from $27.65 to $29.07 per share. O’Reilly Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORLY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O’Reilly Automotive in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” O’Reilly Automotive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

O’Reilly Automotive

BANKFINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. BankFinancial has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for BankFinancial are expected to grow by 24.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.62 per share.

IS BANKFINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BankFinancial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BankFinancial stock.

BankFinancial

PATRICK INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Patrick Industries has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($7.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Patrick Industries are expected to grow by 13.45% in the coming year, from $8.40 to $9.53 per share. Patrick Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATRICK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PATK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patrick Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Patrick Industries stock.

Patrick Industries