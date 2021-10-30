FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security last released its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Fortune Brands Home & Security are expected to grow by 10.21% in the coming year, from $5.78 to $6.37 per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBHS)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortune Brands Home & Security stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

INOVALON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.1. Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share.

IS INOVALON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INOV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inovalon in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inovalon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Inovalon

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm earned $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.3. Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 18.09% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.59 per share. Fomento Económico Mexicano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fomento Económico Mexicano stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano

PCB BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for PCB Bancorp are expected to decrease by -22.31% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.88 per share. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PCB Bancorp stock.

PCB Bancorp