S&P GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year ($10.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for S&P Global are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $13.13 to $14.27 per share. S&P Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&P GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPGI)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&P Global in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” S&P Global stock.

NOMURA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Nomura has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Nomura are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share.

IS NOMURA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NMR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nomura in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nomura stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NMR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SANOFI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business earned $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($2.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 11.95% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.31 per share. Sanofi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANOFI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNY)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanofi in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sanofi stock.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business earned $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to grow by 5.40% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.10 per share. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Standard Motor Products in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Standard Motor Products stock.

