TIM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for TIM are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share. TIM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TIM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TIMB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TIM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TIM stock.

TIM

RANDOLPH BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RANDOLPH BANCORP? (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Wall Street analysts have given Randolph Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Randolph Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CBTX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business earned $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CBTX has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for CBTX are expected to decrease by -13.04% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.40 per share. CBTX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBTX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CBTX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CBTX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CBTX

INTEGER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company earned $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Its revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.75 per share. Integer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Integer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Integer stock.

Integer