DALLASNEWS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $38.67 million during the quarter. DallasNews has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). DallasNews has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

DYNATRACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Its revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.5. Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to grow by 32.56% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.57 per share. Dynatrace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNATRACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DT)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynatrace in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynatrace stock.

RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. RiceBran Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). RiceBran Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

LTC PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for LTC Properties are expected to grow by 13.98% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.69 per share. LTC Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LTC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LTC Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” LTC Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

