LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International last announced its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. Logitech International has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($6.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Logitech International are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.65 per share. Logitech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Logitech International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Logitech International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Logitech International

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Earnings for Horizon Technology Finance are expected to grow by 7.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.34 per share. Horizon Technology Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRZN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Technology Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Horizon Technology Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRZN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Horizon Technology Finance

CARRIAGE SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.7. Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 12.83% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.99 per share. Carriage Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARRIAGE SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carriage Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carriage Services stock.

Carriage Services

CAREDX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. Its revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CareDx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.23) per share. CareDx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAREDX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareDx in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CareDx stock.

CareDx