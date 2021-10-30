CANON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Canon are expected to decrease by -0.54% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.83 per share. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAJ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canon in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Canon stock.

Canon

FLEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm earned $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Flex are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.70 per share. Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLEX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flex in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flex stock.

Flex

REPUBLIC SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Earnings for Republic Services are expected to grow by 9.36% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.44 per share. Republic Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPUBLIC SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSG)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Services in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Services stock.

Republic Services

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Financial Institutions are expected to decrease by -25.23% in the coming year, from $4.28 to $3.20 per share. Financial Institutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FISI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Financial Institutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Financial Institutions stock.

Financial Institutions