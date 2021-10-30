HNI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HNI)

HNI last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company earned $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Its revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. HNI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HNI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HNI in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HNI stock.

FISERV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Its revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6. Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 16.01% in the coming year, from $5.56 to $6.45 per share. Fiserv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISERV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FISV)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiserv in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiserv stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.89 per share. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock.

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Earnings for BrightSphere Investment Group are expected to grow by 44.36% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.92 per share. BrightSphere Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSIG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BrightSphere Investment Group stock.

