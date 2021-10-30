SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year ($5.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $3.95 per share. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Southern Missouri Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Southern Missouri Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

YANDEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.4. Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 707.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.13 per share. Yandex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YANDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YNDX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yandex in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Yandex stock.

Yandex

CF BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for CF Bankshares are expected to decrease by -17.51% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $1.79 per share. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CF BANKSHARES? (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Wall Street analysts have given CF Bankshares a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but CF Bankshares wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($19.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. B. Riley Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN B. RILEY FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:RILY)

Wall Street analysts have given B. Riley Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but B. Riley Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.