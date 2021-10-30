ALUMINUM CO. OF CHINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.4. Earnings for Aluminum Co. of China are expected to decrease by -7.28% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.40 per share. Aluminum Co. of China has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALUMINUM CO. OF CHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aluminum Co. of China in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aluminum Co. of China stock.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Harley-Davidson has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($3.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.60 per share. Harley-Davidson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARLEY-DAVIDSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HOG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harley-Davidson in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Harley-Davidson stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HOG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company earned $747 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Its revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $10.52 earnings per share over the last year ($134.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to decrease by -13.03% in the coming year, from $14.20 to $12.35 per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-RAD LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BIO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bio-Rad Laboratories stock.

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Marlin Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

