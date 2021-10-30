ECOLAB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year ($3.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.0. Earnings for Ecolab are expected to grow by 21.63% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $6.13 per share. Ecolab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ECOLAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECL)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ecolab in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ecolab stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ECL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($9.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Earnings for Santander Consumer USA are expected to decrease by -49.88% in the coming year, from $8.54 to $4.28 per share. Santander Consumer USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANTANDER CONSUMER USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Santander Consumer USA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Santander Consumer USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Its revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year ($5.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.88 to $5.25 per share. Intercontinental Exchange has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ICE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intercontinental Exchange in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intercontinental Exchange stock.

ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Allegiance Bancshares has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($3.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Allegiance Bancshares are expected to decrease by -25.50% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $3.01 per share. Allegiance Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:ABTX)

