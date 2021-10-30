NEWMARKET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($26.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. NewMarket has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm earned $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($21.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $22.07 to $20.00 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMO)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thermo Fisher Scientific stock.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.11% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $1.96 per share. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACBI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock.

COVANTA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517 million. Its revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Covanta has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Covanta are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. Covanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVANTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covanta in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Covanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

