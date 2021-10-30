Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

Consolidated Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Consolidated Communications Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Consolidated Communications traded down -$0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 190712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347322. Shares of Consolidated Communications were trading at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.89. While on yearly highs and lows, Consolidated Communications’s today has traded high as $7.72 and has touched $7.29 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Consolidated Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Consolidated Communications last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Consolidated Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Consolidated Communications is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Consolidated Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $7.76 And 5 day price change is -$0.29 (-3.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 297,524. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.74 and 20 day price change is -$1.53 (-16.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 312,376. 50 day moving average is $9.00 and 50 day price change is -$1.40 ( -15.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 352,586. 200 day moving average is $7.88 and 200 day price change is $1.99 (35.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 449,260.

Other owners latest trading in Consolidated Communications :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 90,600 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Consolidated Communications

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 20,200 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Consolidated Communications

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 375,007 which equates to market value of $3.45M and appx 0.30% owners of Consolidated Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 61.92% for Consolidated Communications

