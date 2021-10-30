HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last announced its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year ($4.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -7.51% in the coming year, from $5.06 to $4.68 per share. Heartland Financial USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLF)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Financial USA in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heartland Financial USA stock.

GENERAL MOTORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GM)

General Motors last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($8.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.70 per share. General Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Motors in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” General Motors stock.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.52% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.11 per share. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STXB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock.

SKYWEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SkyWest has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for SkyWest are expected to grow by 10.49% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.58 per share. SkyWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKYWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SKYW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SkyWest in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SkyWest stock.

