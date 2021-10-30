ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Orange County Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Orange County Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.50% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.43 per share. Orange County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INVITATION HOMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm earned $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Homes has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.8. Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 8.45% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.54 per share. Invitation Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITATION HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INVH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitation Homes in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Invitation Homes stock.

LAKE SHORE BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $6.11 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Lake Shore Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

LADDER CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.0. Earnings for Ladder Capital are expected to grow by 305.26% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.77 per share. Ladder Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LADDER CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LADR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ladder Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ladder Capital stock.

