EQUITY RESIDENTIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.2. Earnings for Equity Residential are expected to grow by 8.62% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $3.15 per share. Equity Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY RESIDENTIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Residential in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Residential stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equity Residential

OWENS CORNING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens Corning has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year ($8.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $8.76 to $9.31 per share. Owens Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens Corning in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens Corning stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Owens Corning

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. T. Rowe Price Group has generated $9.58 earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for T. Rowe Price Group are expected to grow by 3.48% in the coming year, from $12.92 to $13.37 per share. T. Rowe Price Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS T. ROWE PRICE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TROW)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T. Rowe Price Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” T. Rowe Price Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

T. Rowe Price Group

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for Universal Logistics are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.60 per share. Universal Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS? (NASDAQ:ULH)

