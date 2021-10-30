KIMBERLY-CLARK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year ($5.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.41 per share. Kimberly-Clark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMBERLY-CLARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KMB)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimberly-Clark in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kimberly-Clark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -9.33% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.75 per share. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital City Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital City Bank Group stock.

CORE LABORATORIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Its revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Earnings for Core Laboratories are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. Core Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORE LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Core Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Core Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business earned $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year ($5.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 19.07% in the coming year, from $4.72 to $5.62 per share. Kinsale Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KNSL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinsale Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinsale Capital Group stock.

