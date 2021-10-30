POLARIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PII)

Polaris last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year ($10.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Polaris are expected to grow by 7.61% in the coming year, from $9.59 to $10.32 per share. Polaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PII)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Polaris in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Polaris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business earned $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.2. Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 18.11% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.61 per share. John Bean Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for John Bean Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” John Bean Technologies stock.

TELEFLEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm earned $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($7.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 12.49% in the coming year, from $12.97 to $14.59 per share. Teleflex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teleflex in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teleflex stock.

USA TRUCK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for USA Truck are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.28 per share. USA Truck has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USA TRUCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USAK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USA Truck in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” USA Truck stock.

