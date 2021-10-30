ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices last announced its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company earned $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Its revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices are expected to grow by 21.59% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.76 per share. Advanced Micro Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMD)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Micro Devices in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Advanced Micro Devices stock.

PPD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Its revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PPD has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.5. Earnings for PPD are expected to grow by 23.94% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.76 per share. PPD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPD)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPD in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PPD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PPD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STARBUCKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business earned $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.72 per share. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARBUCKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBUX)

28 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Starbucks in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Starbucks stock.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Enova International has generated $6.82 earnings per share over the last year ($13.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Earnings for Enova International are expected to decrease by -21.86% in the coming year, from $6.22 to $4.86 per share. Enova International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENOVA INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENVA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enova International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Enova International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

