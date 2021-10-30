HBT FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -21.58% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.49 per share. HBT Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HBT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HBT Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HBT Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WASTE CONNECTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Its revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 13.65% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.58 per share. Waste Connections has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE CONNECTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WCN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Connections in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Waste Connections stock.

ORION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Orion Group has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for Orion Group are expected to grow by 122.73% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.49 per share. Orion Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Group stock.

THE BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for The Bancorp are expected to grow by 18.44% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.12 per share. The Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBBK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bancorp stock.

