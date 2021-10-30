HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.35 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSII)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heidrick & Struggles International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Heidrick & Struggles International

AMPHENOL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.67 per share. Amphenol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPHENOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amphenol in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amphenol stock.

Amphenol

ESSA BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for ESSA Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.84% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.66 per share. ESSA Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSA BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESSA Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ESSA Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESSA Bancorp

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Its revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($9.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allegheny Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.75 per share. Allegheny Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegheny Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegheny Technologies stock.

Allegheny Technologies