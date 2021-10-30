GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The business earned $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. are expected to grow by 27.24% in the coming year, from $8.26 to $10.51 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Franklin Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

SP PLUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year (($3.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SP Plus are expected to grow by 40.94% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.41 per share. SP Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SP PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SP Plus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SP Plus stock.

SP Plus

TEREX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TEX)

Terex last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm earned $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $4.30 per share. Terex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terex in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Terex stock.

Terex