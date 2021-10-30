CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company earned $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Capital One Financial has generated $5.79 earnings per share over the last year ($25.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Earnings for Capital One Financial are expected to decrease by -27.16% in the coming year, from $24.30 to $17.70 per share. Capital One Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COF)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital One Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital One Financial stock.

Capital One Financial

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Telefônica Brasil are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.68 per share. Telefônica Brasil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFÔNICA BRASIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VIV)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefônica Brasil in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telefônica Brasil stock.

Telefônica Brasil

ALTRIA GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Its revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.85 per share. Altria Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTRIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altria Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altria Group stock.

Altria Group

PBF LOGISTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. PBF Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. PBF Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBFX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Logistics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Logistics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBFX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PBF Logistics