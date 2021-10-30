INVESCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 3.97% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $3.14 per share. Invesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVZ)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invesco in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Invesco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IVZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Invesco

MSA SAFETY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. Its revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MSA Safety has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 20.34% in the coming year, from $4.72 to $5.68 per share. MSA Safety has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSA SAFETY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSA Safety in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MSA Safety stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MSA Safety

VERISIGN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year ($5.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.02 per share. VeriSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VeriSign in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” VeriSign stock.

VeriSign

FS BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp has generated $4.49 earnings per share over the last year ($5.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for FS Bancorp are expected to decrease by -23.21% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $3.11 per share. FS Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FS Bancorp stock.

FS Bancorp