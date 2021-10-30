SITE CENTERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers last posted its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company earned $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. SITE Centers has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.6. Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 0.92% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.10 per share. SITE Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITE CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SITE Centers in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SITE Centers stock.

SITE Centers

AWARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Aware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AWRE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aware in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aware stock.

Aware

ALERUS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Alerus Financial are expected to decrease by -22.49% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $1.93 per share. Alerus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALERUS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alerus Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alerus Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alerus Financial

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($3.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to $1.26 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust