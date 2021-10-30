UDR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UDR)

UDR last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business earned $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UDR has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.8. Earnings for UDR are expected to grow by 8.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.17 per share. UDR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UDR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UDR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UDR in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” UDR stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.31. The business earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has generated $20.29 earnings per share over the last year ($18.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for CACI International are expected to grow by 2.97% in the coming year, from $18.50 to $19.05 per share. CACI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CACI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CACI International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CACI International stock.

SEAGEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Seagen has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $0.30 per share. Seagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGEN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seagen in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seagen stock.

CIVEO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Civeo has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Civeo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to $0.51 per share. Civeo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIVEO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVEO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Civeo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Civeo stock.

