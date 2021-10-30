Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Driven Brands stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Driven Brands Upgraded by Morgan Stanley on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Equal Weight.

Shares of Driven Brands traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 334116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436295. Shares of Driven Brands were trading at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $35.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Driven Brands's today has traded high as $33.19 and has touched $31.49 on the downward trend.

Driven Brands Earnings and What to expect:

Driven Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company earned $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.5. Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.94 per share. Driven Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 79.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 79.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $30.91 And 5 day price change is -$0.26 (-0.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 853,165. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $29.69 and 20 day price change is $3.05 (10.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 467,651. 50 day moving average is $29.71 and 50 day price change is $4.49 ( 16.38%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 455,166. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Driven Brands :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Calamos Advisors LLC were 77,021 which equates to market value of $2.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Driven Brands

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Beck Bode LLC were 118,414 which equates to market value of $3.42M and appx 1.00% owners of Driven Brands

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 22,500 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Driven Brands

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.41% for Driven Brands

